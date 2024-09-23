California AG sues Exxon Mobil over alleged plastic recycling deception

California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Monday announced the filing of an unprecedented lawsuit against ExxonMobil for allegedly engaging in a 50-year campaign of deception that "caused and exacerbated the global plastics pollution crisis."

In a complaint filed in the San Francisco County Superior Court, the Department of Justice alleged that Exxon Mobil uses "slick marketing" to promise that recycling addresses the "ever-increasing" amount of plastic waste the company produces. Exxon produces the largest amount of polymers that becomes waste in California, the AG's office said.

ExxonMobil did not immediately respond for comment on Monday.

Bonta said his lawsuit aims to compel Exxon to "end its deceptive practices," create an abatement fund and enact civil penalties.

"Plastics are everywhere, from the deepest parts of our oceans, the highest peaks on earth, and even in our bodies, causing irreversible damage—in ways known and unknown—to our environment and potentially our health," Bonta said in a statement. "For decades, ExxonMobil has been deceiving the public to convince us that plastic recycling could solve the plastic waste and pollution crisis when they clearly knew this wasn’t possible."

He said that ExxonMobil "lied to further its record-breaking profits."

A coalition of non-profit Bay Area environmental organizations, including the Surfrider Foundation, the Sierra Club, Heal the Bay, and San Francisco Baykeeper, also held a news conference Monday in Bulingame to announce their own lawsuit against Exxon.

Their lawsuit, filed by attorneys at Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy, alleges violations of California nuisance law and California unfair competition law.

Their suit also states that Exxon "systematically led the public to believe that plastic waste is easily and safely disposable via recycling, incineration or landfills, when in reality, plastic persists in the environment for thousands of years, leaking toxic chemicals that are known to harm human health and the environment."

Even with recycling programs in place, less than 5% of our plastic is recycled into another plastic product, despite being labeled as "recyclable" in the United States, the suit contends.

The announcement of the two lawsuits against Exxon comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday signed a law banning all plastic shopping bags at grocery stores.

California had already banned thin plastic shopping bags at supermarkets and other stores, but shoppers could purchase bags made with a thicker plastic that purportedly made them reusable and recyclable.

The new measure, approved by state legislators last month, bans all plastic shopping bags starting in 2026. Consumers who don’t bring their own bags will now simply be asked if they want a paper bag.