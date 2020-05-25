California among many states that won't meet nursing home testing deadline

California is one of many states that will not meet the White House's deadline for all residents and staff at nursing homes to be tested for the coronavirus.

The White House set the goal two weeks ago urging governors to make it happen.

However, a review by the Associated Press found at least half of the U.S. states are still struggling with logistics, costs, and manpower. And only a handful of states, including West Virginia and Rhode Island, have said they tested every nursing home resident.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's office said California is still developing a nursing home plan with the goal of testing every one.