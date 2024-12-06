Sacramento: California State Capitol building evacuated after threat

The California State Capitol was evacuated Friday morning due to a threat, KTVU has confirmed.

An email threat was received at the State Capitol on Friday, the California Highway Patrol Capitol Protection Section confirmed to KTVU. The Capitol and the Swing Space have both been temporarily evacuated as CHP officers search for potential threats.

A message sent from the human resources team asked everyone inside the capitol to evacuate. The message read that law enforcement is working to determine if the threat is credible.

This is a developing story. Please stay with KTVU for updates.