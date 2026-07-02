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California crime rates fallen across every major category: AG

By
KTVU FOX 2
California
Published July 2, 2026 8:51 AM PDT
Published July 2, 2026 8:51 AM PDT
California crime rates dropping
California crime rates dropping

California crime rates dropping

New data released by the California Department of Justice shows since 2019, crime rates have declined across every major category: the homicide rate is down 20%, robbery rate is down 31%, property crime rate is down 24%, motor vehicle theft rate is down 19%, and violent crime rate is down 3%.

The Brief

    • Crime rates have fallen across every major category in California, according to new data released by the State Department of Justice.  
    • The newly released data shows that when it comes to homicides and shootings, 2025 was the safest year in California since statewide crime reporting first began 60 years ago in 1966.  

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Crime rates have fallen across every major category in California, according to new data released by the State Department of Justice.  

Historic drops

By the numbers:

Attorney General Rob Bonta announced on Wednesday the latest crime statistics, highlighting historic drops in violent offenses. 

The newly released data shows that when it comes to homicides and shootings, 2025 was the safest year in California since statewide crime reporting first began 60 years ago in 1966.  

California recorded 1,374 homicides in 2025, representing a decline of just over 18.5% compared to the previous year, according to the Department of Justice.  

The state also experienced significant year-over-year decreases across several other categories of crime. 

The statewide violent crime rate decreased by 10.2%, while the overall property crime rate fell by 14.3%. 

Additionally, the robbery rate was down 19.9%, and motor vehicle thefts saw a sharp decline of 25.8%.  

Bonta also emphasized that law enforcement is successfully holding more individuals accountable. 

The total number of arrests across California increased statewide by 3.6% last year.

The Source: AG Rob Bonta

CaliforniaCrime and Public Safety