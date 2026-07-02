California crime rates fallen across every major category: AG

The Brief Crime rates have fallen across every major category in California, according to new data released by the State Department of Justice. The newly released data shows that when it comes to homicides and shootings, 2025 was the safest year in California since statewide crime reporting first began 60 years ago in 1966.



Crime rates have fallen across every major category in California, according to new data released by the State Department of Justice.

Historic drops

By the numbers:

Attorney General Rob Bonta announced on Wednesday the latest crime statistics, highlighting historic drops in violent offenses.

The newly released data shows that when it comes to homicides and shootings, 2025 was the safest year in California since statewide crime reporting first began 60 years ago in 1966.

California recorded 1,374 homicides in 2025, representing a decline of just over 18.5% compared to the previous year, according to the Department of Justice.

The state also experienced significant year-over-year decreases across several other categories of crime.

The statewide violent crime rate decreased by 10.2%, while the overall property crime rate fell by 14.3%.

Additionally, the robbery rate was down 19.9%, and motor vehicle thefts saw a sharp decline of 25.8%.

Bonta also emphasized that law enforcement is successfully holding more individuals accountable.

The total number of arrests across California increased statewide by 3.6% last year.