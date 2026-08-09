Volunteers renew effort to find missing Oakland woman Amy Hillyard

The Brief Volunteer crews launched a renewed search effort Sunday morning for Amy Hillyard, an Oakland mother and coffee shop co-owner who vanished more than four months ago. Friends and family members last saw Hillyard on March 25. She is the co-owner of Farley's Coffee Shop, a popular business on Grand Avenue in Oakland. Organizers said the renewed search follows a recent review of surveillance video, which captured Hillyard leaving her Oakland home on the day she disappeared.



Volunteer crews launched a renewed search effort Sunday morning for Amy Hillyard, an Oakland mother and coffee shop co-owner who vanished more than four months ago.

Missing since March

What we know:

Friends and family members last saw Hillyard on March 25. She is the co-owner of Farley's Coffee Shop, a popular business on Grand Avenue in Oakland.

Amy Hillyard has been missing from Oakland since March 25. 2026.

Search crews are getting assistance from the East Bay Regional Park District as they canvas the Redwood Regional Park area.

Organizers said the renewed search follows a recent review of surveillance video, which captured Hillyard leaving her Oakland home on the day she disappeared.

The search began at 7:30 a.m. Volunteers were instructed to meet at the Richard C. Trudeau Training Center on Skyline Boulevard.