California dad faces incest charges in alleged rape of daughter who later died by suicide

The Brief A Moorpark, Calif., man faces charges of incest and related charges in the alleged assault of his 18-year-old daughter. The suspect's daughter, Makayla Renee Settles, died months after the alleged assault, leaving uncertainty over whether the case can proceed with a jury trial without her testimony. Her family is pushing for a trial despite legal challenges.



A California father is facing incest charges following the alleged sexual assault of his daughter, who later died by suicide.

Stephen Vincent Chavez, of Moorpark, pleaded not guilty to felony incest, taking advantage of a position of trust, and providing alcohol to a minor.

A major hurdle for the family of 18-year-old Makayla Renee Settles is that prosecutors have indicated the case may not go to trial because Settles is no longer alive to testify.

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"The DA was essentially saying, ‘We don’t know if we have a case because she’s no longer here,’" said Crystal Sandoval, Settles’ cousin. "When she told me that, I immediately said, ‘No, we’re not going to let that slide.’"

An early disposition conference was held on Tuesday. The hearing is a routine step to review the case status and schedule future court dates.

Move to California

The backstory:

Settles had just turned 18 when she left Raleigh, North Carolina, and moved to Moorpark in July 2025 to live with her biological father, FOX 11's Gina Silva reported.

Her family said she was seeking a fresh start and planned to attend Moorpark College.

But just two days after arriving, Settles called her family, terrified and asking for help.

"It was just the fear in her voice, her crying. I didn’t need details. I knew something was wrong," said her mother, Carolina Sandoval.

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Sandoval said her daughter was barely walking.

Settles was hospitalized following the alleged sexual assault. According to her family, a rape kit confirmed the presence of Chavez’s DNA.

Chavez was arrested the same night but was later released after posting $250,000 bail.

Her death

Dig deeper:

Family members said the trauma had lasting effects.

"I was screaming, I was crying. I just kept thinking, why would he do that to her?" Crystal Sandoval said. "This is something she could not come back from."

Five months later, Settles died by suicide, according to her family.

Uncertain path to trial

What's next:

The central legal question now is whether the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office will proceed with a jury trial.

While prosecutors say they are continuing to pursue the case, the family says they have been told that the lack of a living witness creates uncertainty.

"If I’m being honest, it feels like I handed my daughter to the devil," Carolina Sandoval said.

It remains unclear whether DNA evidence alone would be sufficient to secure a conviction without Settles’ testimony.

Public outcry

What they're saying:

Determined to seek justice, Crystal Sandoval began posting about the case on social media, where her videos gained widespread attention and sparked public outrage.

In a statement, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office said its Sexual Assault Unit "continues to prosecute the defendant for this extremely serious crime."

Prosecutors said the case was filed in July 2025 after evidence supported felony charges. They also said that bail was set by the court and later increased to $250,000 at their request. Chavez has since posted bail and is out of custody.

Settles’ family and supporters vowed to remain a constant presence at the courthouse to ensure the case moves forward, despite the challenges posed by the absence of Settles' testimony.