Former San Francisco dentist pleads not guilty in killing of tenant

The Brief Former San Francisco dentist and landlord Philippe Chagniot, 68, pleaded not guilty Friday to murder and multiple firearms-related charges in the fatal shooting of his tenant, Eric Bigone, in the Outer Sunset neighborhood. Prosecutors allege Chagniot set fire to Bigone's vehicle on May 17 and then shot him when he came outside to investigate. The murder charge includes a special-circumstance allegation of lying in wait. Chagniot remains in custody as prosecutors seek to hold him without bail.



A former San Francisco dentist and landlord accused of laying a trap and gunning down his tenant in the city's Outer Sunset District earlier this month entered not guilty pleas in court Friday.

Prosecutors have charged 68-year-old Philippe Chagniot with murder and multiple firearms-related offenses. The murder charge includes a special-circumstance allegation that Chagniot was lying in wait.

Prosecutors outline allegations

What they're saying:

According to prosecutors, Chagniot set fire to a vehicle belonging to his tenant, 58-year-old Eric Bigone, shortly after 5 a.m. on May 17.

Authorities allege that when Bigone came outside to investigate the fire, Chagniot shot him in the back. Bigone died at the scene.

Police say surveillance cameras captured the aftermath of the shooting and the suspect's escape.

Defense denies allegations

The other side:

During Friday's hearing, Chagniot's attorney entered not guilty pleas on his behalf and denied all allegations.

The court scheduled the next hearing more than two months away to allow both sides additional time to prepare for what attorneys described as a complex case.

Chagniot remains in custody.

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Additional charges

On Thursday, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced that prosecutors would seek to keep Chagniot jailed while the case proceeds.

"Along with the special circumstance of lying in wait, we have also filed additional charges that include assault with an automatic firearm, arson, possession of an automatic firearm, possession of a silencer and possession of a high-capacity magazine," Jenkins said. "We have filed a motion to detain Mr. Chagniot without bail."

Courtroom presence

Supporters of Bigone attended Friday's hearing and sat quietly in the courtroom.

What's next:

Chagniot is scheduled to return to court Aug. 24, when a date is expected to be set for his preliminary hearing.