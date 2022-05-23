California DOJ to review deadly San Francisco police shooting

State prosecutors review and investigate an officer-involved shooting that left two dead in San Francisco on Thursday, officials with the California Department of Justice announced Monday.

Police responded at 7:48 p.m. Thursday to aggravated assault at Mariposa and Owens streets in San Francisco. Two suspects died in the shooting, police said.

They were identified as Michael MacFhionghain, 57, and Rafael Mendoza, 49.

Attorney General Rob Bonta's office, which leads the California Department of Justice, said the department is treating the officer-involved shooting as a qualifying event under Assembly Bill 1506 because of the uncertainty of the shooting.

AB 1506 requires the state Department of Justice to investigate any officer-involved shooting when it results in the death of an unarmed civilian. AB 1506 went into effect July 1. More information about AB 1506 can be found at https://oag.ca.gov/ois-incidents.

Thursday's shooting is now under investigation by the California Department of Justice's California police shooting investigation team for Northern California and other law enforcement partners.

Advertisement

Once the investigation is complete, the California Department of Justice's special prosecutions section, which is inside the Criminal Law Division, will conduct an independent review.