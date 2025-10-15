California driver tries DIY license plate trick — and fails

A California driver attempted to pull a fast one on officers with a clever do-it-yourself disguise — but it didn’t work in the end.

Fake plate catches officer’s attention

What we know:

A California Highway Patrol officer in Merced pulled over the driver after noticing something unusual about the vehicle’s rear license plate. The officer’s suspicion was right — the plate wasn’t state-issued, but instead handmade.

Law requires official plates

Dig deeper:

The driver lost the original plate, authorities said. However, state law requires all vehicles to display valid, state-issued license plates.

"We’ll give this driver points for creativity," CHP Merced said in a social media post. "If your plates are lost or stolen, you can easily get replacements through the DMV instead of breaking out the art supplies."