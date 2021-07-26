California EDD can't freeze unemployment checks, must 'pay now' during eligibility investigations

California's Employment Development Department has settled a landmark case, agreeing to pay up to about 600,000 people who are eligible for unemployment checks but who had their payments frozen because of questions about their eligibility.

And so what has been called "conditional pay" will now be switched to a "pay now" policy.

In other words, as a result of a class action lawsuit, the EDD must now stop its policy of freezing benefits for people whose existing claims have eligibility questions and instead continue sending checks while they investigate the problem. Claimants whose payments are currently frozen will get paid for all the weeks they have missed.

If claimants are ultimately found to be ineligible, however, they may have to repay the money. But they also might be off the hook. The EDD will waive repayments if the claimants are able to demonstrate a financial hardship and the overpayment was not the claimant’s fault or because of fraud.

The change to pay conditional benefits applies only to people who had already started receiving benefits for at least a week.

"This is a monumental change by EDD that will allow more claimants to be paid on time," said Daniela Urban, executive director of the Center for Workers’ Rights, a Sacramento organization that fielded thousands of unemployment claimant phone calls and letters since March 2020.

The settlement was reached in Alameda County Superior Court on Thursday with the Center for Workers’ Rights, which was represented by the law firm, Altshuler Berzon LLP, in San Francisco. Attorney Michael Rubin said to his knowledge, California is the first state to force the EDD to pay up in this manner as a result of a lawsuit.

Rubin said that the timely payment of benefits is essential to achieving the purposes of the unemployment insurance program, and people have a constitutional right to the continued payment of their benefits.

By law, the EDD has two weeks to determine eligibility. But by EDD's own count, in late June of this year, they had about 120,000 people in a continued claims status who had been waiting more than 21 days to resolve their eligibility issues.

To Rubin, people not getting paid while the EDD investigated any discrepancies was "the most pressing and important problem" during the pandemic.

The situation escalated during the pandemic, he said, because the EDD had so many cases to handle that "they just got way behind and non-payments kept stacking up."

Rubin said there have been estimates between 300,000 and 600,000 people who have fallen into this "conditional pay" category since the pandemic.

The EDD did not respond for comment on Monday to the settlement or to clarify how many people the agency is now sending "pay now" checks to.

The EDD can find people temporarily ineligible for a variety of reasons and these discrepancies exist when the employers' records don't match the records of the person claiming unemployment insurance.

Examples include when employers submit quarterly reports on earnings, which don’t match what a claimant said. Or the employee may have gone on vacation or been sick during which time they were ineligible.

People eligible for conditional payments will get an alert in their UI Online account or in the mail. The first checks were sent out on July 23.

And Elijah Isaac, 33, of the Central Valley got one.

He was deemed temporarily ineligible because he didn't report his last employer correctly when he filed for a new claim. He worked for one day in casting as an extra on TV and didn't think to write it down and the EDD thought it seemed fishy.

But as a result of the settlement, he was paid for seven weeks of back pay on Friday.

That never would have happened, he felt, if the EDD's hand hadn't been forced.

"I would have been waiting probably 13 to 15 weeks had this not gotten processed," he said.