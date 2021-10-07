California enacts law to suspend driver's license of illegal sideshow participants

A new law in California imposes a harsher punishment for those who participate in illegal sideshows.

The law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday allows courts to issue a driver's license suspension for up to six months for participating in the illicit car stunt show.

"Illegal sideshows continue to devastate families, claim innocent lives in our communities, and create serious risks for our youth," said Assemblyman Vince Fong who authored the bill. "Proactive enforcement is critical to stopping dangerous sideshows before they start..."

RELATED: Weekend sideshows erupt in San Francisco, Oakland

Sideshows are a stubborn and growing problem for law enforcement agencies throughout California.

In the Bay Area, officers have been trying to aggressively intercept the stunt driving events, issuing fines, towing cars, and sometimes making arrests.

In Fairfield, spectators can be fined a $1,000 under a new city ordinance. Vallejo implemented a similar ordinance to curb what the city's leaders call "street terrorism."

Advertisement

"They are spinning donuts, disrupting our citizens, throwing fireworks at our officers, throwing bottles, it's been a problem," said Vallejo Police Captain Jason Potts.