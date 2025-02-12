California fines Tesla for heat safety violations at Fremont plant

California is fining Tesla $13,000 for violating labor laws at the Fremont plant.

Cal-OSHA regulators didn't reveal the specifics, but the violation involves heat safety, in which workers must receive rest breaks to cool down.

The citation references a section of California’s heat safety rules that mandate that employees be allowed and encouraged to take cooldown rests in the shade when they feel the need to do so to prevent themselves from overheating.

The law, called the "Heat Illness Prevention in Indoor Places of Employment," became law in July 2024.

The Los Angeles Times first reported the news.

Cal-OSHA describes the violation as "serious," which means it could have resulted in injury, illness or even death.

Tesla has not formally responded to the violation.