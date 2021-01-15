California florist receives threats due to mixup with alleged Capitol rioter

A family-owned flower shop in Place County is getting flooded with threats and negative reviews from around the country after being confused with a florist who’s accused of taking part in the mob mayhem in the U.S. Capitol.

Becky’s Flowers in Roseville is trying to distance itself from a business with the same name in Midland, Texas.

The owner of the Texas florist is Jenny Cuud who was arrested by the FBI and charged with misdemeanors for allegedly entering restricted grounds and disorderly conduct from the January 6 riot.

Cudd had posted on Facebook that she broke down Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s door and stole her gavel, according to the New York Post.

The Roseville business has added a disclaimer to its website to eliminate the confusion.

"ATTENTION: Our shop has NOTHING to do with the Becky's Flowers in Midland, TX or any affiliation with Jenny Cudd. Our shop is in California," the website reads. "We did NOT storm the Capitol Building."