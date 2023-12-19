California Forever CEO continues 'sales pitch' on creating new city

A final town hall meeting was held Monday in Solano County by the group that wants to build a new city in that county.

Jan Srameck, the CEO and founder of California Forever met with residents of Dixon.

The California Forever group has spent about $800 million to buy more than 50,000 acres of land between Fairfield and Rio Vista.

Some residents have expressed worry about the large amount of funding needed for infrastructure to create a new city.

Residents also asked about repeated promises that hundreds of high-paying jobs will be created.

Srameck told the crowd that it's alwasy hard to predict which employers will come but more details should be revealed in January.

"Once we get to a certain size, we have to bring a number of jobs and they have to be good paying jobs," he said.

Voters first have to approve the project, and change Solano County's current zoning and development laws.

Next November, the issue is expected to be on the ballot. Srameck said he'll present more plans about the project next year before a possible vote.

Some people in the county promised to keep that from happening.

"This is a fight worth fighting," said Aden Mayhood of Rio Vista, who is part of group called Solanto Together. "I'll be here. I've been to every town hall and ill tell you it's a sales pitch every time."

He said that Srameck's answers change every time to please the crowd.

Reporter Lee Anne Denyer of KCRA contributed to this report.

