California Garlic Festival moves again

A California summertime classic is relocating again after a rocky few years.

The California Garlic Festival is moving from the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton to the Merced County Fairgrounds in Los Banos.

The three-day festival begins on Aug. 30 through September 1.

The California Garlic Festival was born after the much-loved Gilroy Garlic Festival ceased operations in 2022, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and skyrocketing insurance premiums as the reasons for ending the 42-year-old tradition.

Since then, the California Garlic Festival, which has no affiliation with the Gilroy Garlic Festival organizers, sprouted to fill the void for people who love the fragrant vegetable.

While Gilroy has undoubtedly earned the reputation of the "Garlic Capital of the World," there is still plenty to go around.

The California Garlic Festival is a family-friendly event that will feature live entertainment and a variety of garlic delicacies, such as crispy garlic fries, garlic noodles, and garlic maple brown sugar ice cream to satisfy the sweet tooth.