Son of SFUSD custodian was victim in Russian River drowning

The teenage boy who drowned in the Russian River while on spring break was the son of a custodian for the San Francisco Unified School District.

The boy was identified as Justin Huang, according to a verified GoFundMe page on behalf of the victim's family. He was 14 years old, local radio station KSRO reported.

"Justin was a bright, kind-hearted, respectful and helpful boy who brought so much joy to everyone around him. His sudden departure has left his family shattered and in deep mourning," the GoFundMe read, adding that his family is faced with the financial strain of laying him to rest.

Justin's body was pulled from the Russian River by search and rescue crews on April 12 after he had gone missing in the water the day before.

The initial 911 call said that two teens had been swept into the river from Steelhead Beach. One of the teens was able to get out of the water before first responders arrived. However, Justin was not able to make it out alive.

He also leaves behind a younger brother.

Those who wish to make a financial contribution to help with his burial and funeral expenses can do so here.