California gas prices increase as national average falls

Drivers are still seeing the price of gasoline increase in California even as the average price of a gallon has fallen nationally.

The state average price of gas has risen to $5.80, up from $5.72 a week ago. That contrasts with the national rate of $4.27, which is down from $4.33 over the last seven days.

State lawmakers have proposed some actions that would offer relief to motorists. Democratic lawmakers yesterday called for a $400 gas rebate

"To put that in context, for most vehicles, for most Californians, this $400 rebate is the equivalent to a one-year gas tax holiday," said Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris.

Republicans in the state legislature have instead said they want to suspend the state's $0.51 gas tax.

Gov. Newsom has indicated he favors some form of a rebate but has not outlined his plan yet.