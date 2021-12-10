California getting rid of gas-powered leaf blowers and lawn mowers

Start saying goodbye to gas-powered lawnmowers and leaf-blowers.

Begriming in 2024, California will prohibit the gas-powered small off-road engines that are found in the common landscaping equipment. That change was brought about Thursday by a vote of the California Air Resources Board.

Portable generators will also be eliminated by 2028.

This is an effort to meet zero-emission standards in the state.

"Today’s action addresses these small but highly polluting engines," said CARB Chair Liane Randolph. "It is a significant step towards improving air quality in the state, and will definitely help us meet stringent federal air quality standards."

SEE ALSO: California pushing composting to lower food waste emissions

Studies show the volume of smog-forming emissions from this type of equipment has surpassed emissions from light-duty passenger cars and is projected to be nearly twice those of passenger cars by 2031.

A commercial operator using one backpack leaf blower for one hour generates the same smog-forming emissions as a car driving 1100 miles, according to CARB.

These regulations will reportedly reduce smog-forming emissions by 72 tons per day.

Advertisement

In August, the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department started phasing out gas powered leaf blowers and replacing them with electric battery-powered models.