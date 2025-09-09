The Brief Girl Scouts will debut a new cookie, Exploremores®, in 2026. The cookie is rocky road–inspired with chocolate, marshmallow, and almond crème. Classics like Thin Mints® and Samoas® will also return.



The Girls Scouts of the USA announced a new cookie will be added to its lineup.

The organization announced that "Exploremores" will be added for the upcoming 2026 Girl Scout Cookie season. And on Tuesday, Northern California Girl Scouts CEO Mary-Jane Strom, explained why they're worth about $7 a box.

What are Exploremores?

Dig deeper:

Exploremores is a rocky road ice cream–inspired sandwich cookie that is "filled with delicious flavors of chocolate, marshmallow and toasted almond–flavored crème."

The Girl Scouts of the USA unveiled Exploremores™, a rocky road–inspired sandwich cookie, as the newest addition to the 2026 Girl Scout Cookie lineup. (Credit: Girl Scouts of the USA)

When does cookie season begin?

What's next:

Girl Scouts usually start selling cookies from January to April, though the exact dates are determined by the local councils.

What other cookies will be available?

Here are the other cookies that will be available for the upcoming season:

Adventurefuls®

Caramel Chocolate Chip

Caramel deLites® / Samoas®

Peanut Butter Sandwich / Do-si-dos®

Exploremores®

Lemonades®

Lemon-Ups®

Peanut Butter Patties® / Tagalongs®

Thin Mints®

Toffee-tastic®

Trefoils®