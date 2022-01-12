California governor says help is on the way for state's fatigued healthcare workers

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said during a press briefing Wednesday that help is in the way for the state’s healthcare workers who are "emotionally and physically" exhausted.

Newsom said that while the Omicron variant is "less severe," the number of people testing positive for the virus has put tremendous pressure on the healthcare system.

As a solution, Newsom said 2,363 contracted staff members have been hired at the state’s hospitals within recent weeks and that 1,250 will soon be added throughout the healthcare system.

According to the dashboard on California’s COVID-19 website, there have been 6,188,867 total cases to date and the 7-day positivity rate is currently at 23.1%.

Late last month, California became the first state to top 5 million coronavirus cases.

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said it is "essential for healthcare workers to feel they have the support that they need." He added that they are "making sure the staff that put their lives on the line every single day have all of our support and backing."

In an effort to avoid staffing shortages, state health officials announced over the weekend asymptomatic healthcare workers who have tested positive for the virus can continue working.

On Wednesday afternoon, Newsom also addressed the shortage for testing and said that more testing locations will be added throughout the Golden State.

Newsom added words of encouragement for all Californians saying: "We’re going to get through this. Just a few more weeks."

