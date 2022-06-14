California Highway Patrol officer shot during traffic stop

A California Highway Patrol officer was shot and critically wounded Monday night and the attacker was being sought, authorities said.

The officer was shot shortly before 8 p.m. in the Studio City area after stopping a car and was taken to a hospital, authorities said. The officer, who remains unnamed, is in serious condition as of Tuesday morning.

The suspect drove off in a white Ford Fusion, but at a Van Nuys apartment complex, the CHP and Los Angeles police officers found a car matching the description of the one seen before the shooting, authorities said.

LAPD's SWAT team used tear gas to gain entry into the complex Monday night, forcing dozens of residents to evacuate around 10:30 p.m. who weren't allowed to return until Tuesday morning.

Police believe they know the gunman's identity, and their investigation is continuing at the site of the shooting.

FOX 11 contributed to this report.