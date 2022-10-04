California infant, parents and uncle kidnapped at gunpoint, desperate search underway

article

Sheriff’s officials in Merced County urged for the public's help in the kidnappings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents, and her uncle, who investigators said were abducted at gunpoint on Monday.

Deputies said the family was taken against their will from a business on South Highway 59 in South Merced.

The victims were identified as 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27, her father Jasdeep Singh, 36, and the infant’s uncle Amandeep Singh, 39.

Investigators said they have no motive in the case.

Hours after alerting the public of the abductions, investigators released surveillance photos of the suspect. "He is described as a light-complected male with a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a hoodie," the sheriff’s office said.

Merced County sheriff's investigators released surveillance images of the man suspected of kidnapping a family of four including an 8-month-old baby on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. (Merced County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators stressed that the suspect was considered armed and dangerous and warned the public not to approach him or the victims if they do see him. Instead, people were urged to call 911.

"We have a lowlife out there that kidnapped an 8-month-old baby, her mom, her dad and her uncle. So far we have no idea why the kidnapping," Sheriff Vern Warnke said in a video update posted to Facebook.

The sheriff also said there has been no ransom demands or any contact from the suspect, and they noted that he took care to destroy evidence in an attempt to cover up his tracks, though investigators did not offer details or specifics on what that evidence was.

Anyone who can help locate the family or has information about the suspect or his identity was asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff's Office Investigations Bureau at 209-385-7445.

"It’s imperative that we get some information, Warnke said, adding "We gotta bring this family home safely."

This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.



