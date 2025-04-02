The Brief Kevin Durran Hart was found guilty of beating his girlfriend's mom to death with his bare hands. Hart was enraged after he believed his girlfriend was unfaithful to him. Hart was convicted of first-degree murder.



A California man suspected his girlfriend of cheating and took his anger out on the woman's 65-year-old mother, beating her to death with his bare hands, authorities said.

On Friday, a jury in Monterey County found Kevin Durran Hart, 47, of Patterson guilty of first-degree murder for the killing of Jackie Robinson. Robinson was killed on May 5, 2013, at her Seaside home.

‘Imagined infidelity’

What we know:

Hart believed his girlfriend, the victim's daughter, was unfaithful to him, according to the Monterey County District Attorney's Office.

"Hart became enraged about imagined infidelity by his girlfriend. He chose to take his anger out on Mrs. Robinson" the district attorney's office said."He entered Mrs. Robinson’s home and brutally beat her to death. Seaside Police found him in the home, covered in blood."

Local outlet KION reported that Hart used his fists and a broken piece of glass from a table during the attack.

Victim

Seaside Police Chief Nick Borges described the crime scene as "alarming" and said, "It was something that you cannot unsee."

Boges said the victim was able to call 911. She survived the attack for a day but later died at a local hospital.

Hart's sentencing date is scheduled for May 7. He faces 26 years to life in prison.