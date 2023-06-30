California leaders, students react to SCOTUS ruling on student loans

Reaction to the Supreme Court’s decision was swift in California, especially among Democrat leaders.

Rep. Barbara Lee denounced the decision, tweeting "I raised 2 sons & put them through college as a single mom. I know firsthand how the burden of student loan debt can impact a person’s life. We cannot accept a return to the failed status quo—especially one that continues to disproportionately impact Black & brown communities."

South Bay Rep. Anna G. Eshoo also criticized the decision, in a formal release saying,

"Student loan debt in the U.S. outstrips credit card debt today and this burden forces too many young people to delay buying a home, or starting a family. Today’s decision takes away life-changing aid from hardworking families.’’

UC School of the Law professor David Levine noted that even with President Biden trying to float a new proposal after the Court’s decision, it may be promising, but it will likely take a while, and even then, "…there’s no guarantee that he’ll be able to slash student loans during this current administration."

"It may take a little longer, the parameters may be different, but since this opinion was a statutory interpretation, at least the Biden administration has a chance to try... they could go back to Congress. But with gridlock, it’s unlikely they could get authority [from] there," Levine said.

As for how students feel about the ruling, two UC Berkeley pre-med students, getting ready for their fourth year shared they worry about others more than themselves.

Lou Vacassy who is an out-of-state student, paying a premium to attend Cal, says she’s scared.

"Very scared! I know I’m going to be in a lot of debt! I think I’ll be able to pay [her loans] off as I’m going into medicine. I’ll be a doctor and likely have that stability ahead, but I think for others that aren’t going into medicine or law, it’s a lot more risky for them…thankfully I’m in a good place with my track, but not everyone’s in that place… and that’s disappointing and frustrating," said Vacassy.

Alec Chrystal is also a pre-med student from out of state. He’s finishing up his last year of undergrad. He’s taken out loans for his education and expects to take out a lot more.

"It’s still very hard to pay off those loans. It becomes a problem for Americans’ future down the line. We need engineers, we need doctors," Chrystal said.

Advanced professions like engineers, computer scientists, doctors, and nurses are all in high demand and that’s not likely to wane in years to come.

Alice Wertz is a freelance reporter for KTVU. She can be reached at alice.wertz@fox.com or on Twitter @AlicesTake.