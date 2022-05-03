Bay Area attorney among those who wrote amicus briefs in abortion case
Bay Area attorney Anjali Srinivasan, who wrote an amicus brief in the Mississippi abortion case being reviewed by the Supreme Court, says she's disappointed that Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's draft opinion seemed to ignore the amicus brief she filed on behalf of more than 150 economists.
Non-scalable fence erected around Supreme Court as abortion rights protests continue
A tall security fence was erected around the Supreme Court Building Wednesday evening into Thursday morning following concerns about protesters and demonstrations.
If Roe falls, other rights could follow, warn Bay Area legal experts
The draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito suggesting the Supreme Court might overturn Roe v. Wade is based on legal arguments that could have impacts far beyond abortion and lead to other laws and rights being eliminated.
Leaked SCOTUS draft opinion sparks abortion debate and investigation
Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed Tuesday that the draft opinion leaked to the news organization Politico was legitimate.
CA lawmakers, Newsom want to add abortion rights to state Constitution
Governor Newsom and state democrats in the legislature responded quickly to reports the Supreme Court is poised to overturn abortion rights. Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins joined members of the California Legislative Women’s Caucus and Planned Parenthood to announce next steps to make the state an abortion “sanctuary.”
Anti-abortion force are happy but cautious
Though pro-abortion rights supporters are shocked and angered by the leaked Supreme Court draft decision, millions of Americans are realizing that a half-century-old dream, is finally coming true.
This is where abortion will likely be illegal if Roe v. Wade is overturned
If the U.S. Supreme Court follows through on overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, it would immediately split the country into states with abortion access and those that outlaw it.
Rare Supreme Court leak of Roe v. Wade draft opinion shocks court watchers
The Supreme Court is known for keeping secrets. And now, in its biggest case in years, an apparent draft of an opinion has been leaked.
Protestors gather at Supreme Court after bombshell report
Barriers were set up in front of the steps of the Supreme Court Building Monday as authorities anticipated crowds in response to a bombshell report on abortion rights.