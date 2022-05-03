Bay Area attorney among those who wrote amicus briefs in abortion case

Bay Area attorney among those who wrote amicus briefs in abortion case

Bay Area attorney Anjali Srinivasan, who wrote an amicus brief in the Mississippi abortion case being reviewed by the Supreme Court, says she's disappointed that Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's draft opinion seemed to ignore the amicus brief she filed on behalf of more than 150 economists. 

CA lawmakers, Newsom want to add abortion rights to state Constitution

Governor Newsom and state democrats in the legislature responded quickly to reports the Supreme Court is poised to overturn abortion rights. Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins joined members of the California Legislative Women’s Caucus and Planned Parenthood to announce next steps to make the state an abortion “sanctuary.”

Anti-abortion force are happy but cautious

Though pro-abortion rights supporters are shocked and angered by the leaked Supreme Court draft decision, millions of Americans are realizing that a half-century-old dream, is finally coming true. 