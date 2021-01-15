California likely won't meet 1.5M vaccination goal by end of day

California health officials face a daunting task to end the workweek.

Their goal is to get 1.5 million people vaccinated by the end of Friday. However, it appears as though the state won't meet its goal.

Time is short and the list is long.

So one doctor has come up with her own partial workaround, that she’ll implement on Saturday.

"If I was going to put in the blood sweat and tears and promise my firstborn to get certified, we're going to give it to as many people as we can," said Dr. Rebecca Parish of Comprehensive Wellness. "And I just think communities coming together can be very powerful. And the little guy can get things done."

Parish working with the city of Lafayette and local non-profits to set up a drive-thru vaccination clinic this weekend.

Advertisement

She expects to have 100 medical volunteers on hand to administer the Pfizer vaccine.

The effort is a way to help seniors who might otherwise fall through the cracks.

The state of California says people 65 and older can be given the COVID-19 vaccine.

But finding a spot serving that age group is hard.

San Francisco started Wednesday at two of its clinics.

And Contra Costa County announced they'll make appointments for that age group, though the slots may be weeks away.

In Santa Clara and Napa counties, officials say they can't do 65 and older yet. That’s because they're just getting started on those over 75.

The same is true of Sutter and Stanford health systems, which is leading to a lot of confusion and anxiety.

"Rolling this out by different risk groups when we don't have an adequate amount of vaccine, and we have different kinds of vaccines, makes for a very confusing set of messages that patients are getting and frankly that we're getting," said Dr. Baldeep Singh, a Stanford professor of internal medicine.