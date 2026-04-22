Soldier killed in California motorcycle crash hours after proposal

The Brief Noah Jacobus, 25, died in a motorcycle crash Wednesday evening in Orangevale after losing control and hitting a mailbox, according to CHP. The crash happened just hours after he proposed to his girlfriend, and the couple was on their way to share the news. His fiancée said Jacobus had recently secured a permanent position with the National Guard and was excited about their future together.



A 25-year-old soldier was killed in a motorcycle crash in Sacramento County just hours after proposing to his girlfriend, loved ones said.

Noah Jacobus, 25, was riding alongside his fiancée, Molly Wiseman, on Wednesday evening in Orangevale, the woman told KCRA in an interview.

The couple had been heading to dinner to share news of their engagement after Jacobus proposed earlier that day.

The California Highway Patrol said Jacobus lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a mailbox. Officials have not said whether another vehicle was involved. The investigation is ongoing.

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Fiancée remembers him

What they're saying:

"We were on our way to dinner because we were going to announce our engagement," Wiseman told the outlet.

Wiseman described Jacobus as someone with a strong sense of humor who enjoyed making others smile.

"He was always a goofball. He loved to make people smile. He was just everything," she said. "I met him in January, and every day we were together, locked at the hip from then on."

A future cut short

Dig deeper:

Wiseman said the couple had been looking forward to their future together, especially after Jacobus was offered a permanent position with the National Guard.

"He was offered a permanent position with the National Guard. And he was so excited about that. He'd been chasing that for months," she said. "It's just not fair."

She added that his life was cut short too soon.

"He might have just been too good for this place, but we just didn't get enough time" she said.