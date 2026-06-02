Annual pride parade celebrated in Clayton

The Brief Clayton held its fifth annual pride parade and festival over the weekend. The Sunday morning before the parade, the city hosted a pride flag-raising ceremony, guided yoga and a church service. This year’s theme was "just love, no label."



The city of Clayton held its fifth annual pride parade and festival over the weekend.

Clayton pride festival

What we know:

On Sunday morning before the parade, the city hosted a pride flag-raising ceremony. Along with the ceremony, there was also guided yoga and a church service.

Holly Tillman, president of Clayton Pride, said that this event is about ensuring everyone knows their town is all about inclusiveness.

"This month and every day throughout the year is making sure people know that they are included, love is love, and they’re embraced here in Clayton," she said.

The community celebrated with music, food, and performances.

Community pride

Local perspective:

KTVU meteorologist Roberta Gonzales served as the parade’s Grand Marshal, serving as the honorary leader of the parade.

"I've never felt so much pride for a community, and I've been involved in a lot of parades. This one has filled my heart with so much love," she said.

This year’s theme was "just love, no label."