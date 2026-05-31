3 wounded in San Jose shooting; investigation underway

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Three people were shot in San Jose early on Sunday morning, and police are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

The shooting was reported just before 2:20 a.m. in the area of S. First and E. Reed streets, according to the San Jose Police Department.

The three victims were found with gunshot wounds at the scene and were taken to hospitals for treatment.

The SJPD advised the public that traffic would be blocked for an unknown duration in both directions on S. First Street from Pierce Avenue to Highway 280 and E. Reed Street from S. First Street to S. Third Street.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTVU for updates.

The Source: San Jose Police Department



