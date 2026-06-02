Former US World Cup soccer star Marcelo Balboa 'a little concerned' with USMNT's defense

The Brief Despite carrying 10 defenders on the roster, Marcelo Balboa says the USMNT is built to attack, not sit back. Captain Tim Ream has been rusty since returning from injury. Balboa emphasizes that getting Chris Richards healthy, cutting down unforced errors, and executing quick transitions will dictate their tournament run.



With the World Cup less than two weeks away, questions are mounting over the defensive stability of the U.S. Men’s National Team.

Despite U.S. head coach Mauricio Pochettino carrying 10 defenders on the 26-man tournament roster, former USMNT defender, Marcelo Balboa said in an interview Monday that the squad’s identity is actually built on offense.

Balboa noted that the sheer number of defenders on paper does not mean Pochettino has constructed a defense-focused squad.

However, Balboa emphasized that defensive reliability remains absolutely necessary if the Americans hope to advance deep into the tournament.

Concerns Surrounding the Captain

Much of the immediate concern centers on team captain Tim Ream. The 38-year-old veteran defender recently returned to the pitch following a groin injury, but his recent performances have drawn heavy scrutiny.

Ream has struggled in Major League Soccer play over the last several months, a trend that carried over into Sunday’s international friendly against Senegal, where the U.S. conceded two goals.

"He is getting a lot of slack recently," Balboa said of Ream's last six to seven months of play. "Yesterday, Sunday, the game against Senegal, [he] didn't play well. They got beat for two goals."

The Search for Stability

To stabilize the backline, Balboa pointed to the urgent need for a healthy Chris Richards to return to the center of the pitch to restore leadership and chemistry.

"Let's be honest with this team, you got to hope Chris Richards is back in the middle of the field," Balboa said. "The leadership he has there you need in the middle. You need the connection he has with "Jedi" [Antonee Robinson]."

Without that structural stability, Balboa acknowledged that the backline remains the team's primary question mark heading into the tournament, stating, "I think defense is where everybody is a little concerned with this team right now."

The Strategy for Success

According to Balboa, the remedy for the defensive shortcomings will rely on discipline and tactical adjustments rather than personnel alone. He noted that the U.S. must drastically limit mistakes to survive against world-class opposition.