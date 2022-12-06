California man killed on birthday in hit-and-run

article

A Central Valley man was killed in a hit-and-run on his birthday after celebrating with family.

News outlet KGET reported that Derek Lee Ramirez Morgan, of Taft, had just capped off a night of bowling with his family on his 39th birthday when tragedy struck last Friday.

While headed home at around 9:45 p.m., he was struck in the area of White Lane and South Real Road in Bakersfield. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the outlet said.

His sister-in-law Hannah Kates told KGET that she and Morgan's wife arrived at the scene within minutes.

"There are no words to describe how we felt," Kates said. "We had just seen him a few minutes ago. We hope and pray the BPD (Bakersfield Police Department) are doing their jobs and can catch this person responsible for a little bit of peace."

The suspect vehicle is described as a gray mid-2010s model Subaru WRX sedan with front end damage.

Morgan's family is stunned at his sudden death.

"He just had the biggest heart," Kates told the outlet. "He would give the shirt off his back if you needed at any moment, no questions asked."

Morgan leaves behind his wife, Tiffanie Morgan, and their two children.

"You just took somebody’s father, uncle, husband," Tiffanie Morgan said. "He has people that really loved and cared for him, and you just took him away."

His family is set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses and medical bills.