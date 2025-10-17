Authorities say mom uncooperative in search for missing California girl
LOMPOC, Calfi. - Authorities searching for a missing 9-year-old girl in Santa Barbara County say the child’s mother has been uncooperative with investigators.
Last confirmed sighting in August
What they're saying:
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office provided an update Friday in the investigation into the disappearance of Melodee Buzzard. Detectives confirmed Melodee was last seen in August 2025.
Earlier in the investigation, officials had reported that her last verified contact was a year ago.
Mother not assisting investigation
Dig deeper:
According to the sheriff’s office, Melodee’s mother, Ashlee Buzzard, has not been forthcoming with information that could help locate her daughter.
They said the woman "has been uncooperative with investigators, and detectives have not received any verified information about Melodee’s current whereabouts."
Case began after school raised concern
What we know:
The case began on Tuesday when a school administrator reported Melodee’s prolonged absence.
When deputies visited the family’s home in the 500 block of Mars Avenue in the Lompoc area, they found her mother, but not the little girl. Deputies said there was no clear explanation for Melodee’s whereabouts.
Authorities released a photo of Melodee that was taken about two years ago.
The agency credited the Lompoc Unified School District for alerting authorities to the girl’s absence.
"Lompoc Unified School District deserves credit for recognizing that something wasn’t right, reaching out, and continuing to assist with this investigation" said Lieutenant Chris Gotschall said. "This important update helps narrow a significant gap in the timeline of when she was last known to be seen and because of that, we’re closer to understanding what happened to Melodee."
Anyone who has seen Melodee or had contact with her in the past year is urged to call sheriff’s detectives at (805) 681-4150. Officials say even small details could be critical in helping locate her and ensure she is safe.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.