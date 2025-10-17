article

The Brief Investigators say the mother of missing 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard has been uncooperative, providing no verified information about her daughter’s whereabouts. Detectives confirmed Melodee was last seen in August 2025, revising an earlier report that her last verified contact was more than a year ago. The case began after a school administrator reported her prolonged absence, prompting deputies to visit the family’s Lompoc-area home, where they found her mother but not the child.



Last confirmed sighting in August

What they're saying:

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office provided an update Friday in the investigation into the disappearance of Melodee Buzzard. Detectives confirmed Melodee was last seen in August 2025.

Earlier in the investigation, officials had reported that her last verified contact was a year ago.

Mother not assisting investigation

Dig deeper:

According to the sheriff’s office, Melodee’s mother, Ashlee Buzzard, has not been forthcoming with information that could help locate her daughter.

They said the woman "has been uncooperative with investigators, and detectives have not received any verified information about Melodee’s current whereabouts."

Case began after school raised concern

What we know:

The case began on Tuesday when a school administrator reported Melodee’s prolonged absence.

When deputies visited the family’s home in the 500 block of Mars Avenue in the Lompoc area, they found her mother, but not the little girl. Deputies said there was no clear explanation for Melodee’s whereabouts.

Authorities released a photo of Melodee that was taken about two years ago.

The agency credited the Lompoc Unified School District for alerting authorities to the girl’s absence.

"Lompoc Unified School District deserves credit for recognizing that something wasn’t right, reaching out, and continuing to assist with this investigation" said Lieutenant Chris Gotschall said. "This important update helps narrow a significant gap in the timeline of when she was last known to be seen and because of that, we’re closer to understanding what happened to Melodee."

Anyone who has seen Melodee or had contact with her in the past year is urged to call sheriff’s detectives at (805) 681-4150. Officials say even small details could be critical in helping locate her and ensure she is safe.