California moves to secure access to abortion

In anticipation of an expected U.S. Supreme Court ruling on access to abortion medication, Gov. Gavin Newsom is laying out California's plans to protect reproductive rights, highlighting steps the state has already taken and is promising a fight in the days and weeks to come.

FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference on Feb. 01, 2023, in Sacramento, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

"We're here, hours away from the determination of whether this stay is extended or if there is a determination, an adjudication from the courts," Newsom said. "None of us are holding our breath because we simply can no longer depend on the Supreme Court."

The Supreme Court is poised to rule on the future use of a mifepriston, a commonly prescribed medication that can abort pregnancies.

State leaders pledged to protect pharmacists in California, and safeguard the state's supply chain for mifepriston. Rob Bonta, California's Attorney General, said he stands ready to work to protect access to abortion.

"In short, California, we've got your back," Bonta said. "In clinics, in courtrooms and on the ground across the state."

State Senator Nancy Skinner (D-East Bay) chairs the California Legislative Women's Caucus and said lawmakers already passed more than a dozen bills aimed at protecting abortion rights since the Supreme Court overruled Roe vs. Wade. Skinner promised more legislation is coming.

"It's 17 bills, and those bills will further expand out protections and recognize that our health care practitioners provide health care to women all over the country," Skinner said.

Lawmakers in California who support access to abortion say this is not a fight they can win focused solely on what happens within the state's borders, and they need to work to make sure the state is a refuge for anyone seeking abortion rights.

In the meantime, the state has already started stockpiling mifepriston with more than 250,000 pills already purchased.

