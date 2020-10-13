California panel recommends limits to police crowd control

article

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday released a report urging better communication and restraint by police officers days after police and members of an unruly crowd were injured following the Los Angeles Lakers' latest basketball championship.

The report also warns that the use of tactical weapons for crowd control can escalate the sort of violence they are intended to deter.

Newsom sought the recommendations after months of nationwide demonstrations followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. But California's largest police unions have called them unrealistic, and a legislator from Newsom's own Democratic Party criticized several of his recent police reform vetoes.

