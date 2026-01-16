San Francisco releases the latest data on overdose deaths

San Francisco says it is making progress on addressing the city's drug crisis, but that there is still a lot of hard work ahead. The Department of Public Health Today released the latest data on overdose deaths in the city. Those numbers show some progress, but also show there is a long way to go.

San Francisco's DPH released the latest data for overdose deaths in the city, a total of 36 for the month of December, and 621 for the whole year. Down from 635 in 2024.

"I will always emphasize that every single death from an overdose is unacceptable," said SF Health Director, Dr. Daniel Tsai. "It's preventable and any of these numbers are far too much. But, I am pleased and encouraged with the direction that we have been trending."

The city saw a more dramatic drop between 2023 and 24 when the rate dropped from more than 800 overdose deaths.

A mayoral plan

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie touted his breaking the cycle plan, bringing together health services, social services, law enforcement and first responders to address the issue.

"Just this past year we opened 600 new treatment focused beds, so people on the street can get inside and get help," said Mayor Lurie.

DPH said progress so far can be attributed to shifting tactics to make sure that those who are struggling have comprehensive treatment.

"In 2025 we made real progress," said Dr. Christy Soran from SFDPH. "We move from a disconnected crisis response system that meets people at every stage from a crisis to long-term recovery we've invested in what works."

Word from the top

Governor Gavin Newsom said San Francisco has made strides in addressing the crisis on the streets. The governor said there must be accountability from those struggling with addiction and homelessness, and accountability for the cities that aim to address the issue.

To qualify for homeless assistance from the state, he said cities need to show measurable progress.

"There is no distribution of funds unless there are strategies and plans to address the issues of encampments on the streets and sidewalks of our cities all across this state," said Gov. Newsom.

The city is preparing to open its RESET center near the hall of justice, where law enforcement can bring drug users they've arrested to sober up and get fast tracked into treatment programs.

