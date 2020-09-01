California passes some police reform bills, other measures fall short

A late night in Sacramento Monday led to mixed results for police reform.

Legislators didn't have the chance to consider a bill that would have decertified police officers who engage in serious misconduct, only to get hired by another agency.

Tony Montoya, president of the San Francisco Police Officers Association, said the bill to strip cops' badges was flawed anyway. But he said the rank and file support the underlying goal.

"We do not want bad police officers in our profession," Montoya said. "All we say is we're willing to sit down to work with you. But let's make sure the legislation is thought out, it's not rushed."

But the legislature did pass a plan to have a state-level agency – if not the attorney general’s office - investigate shootings by police officers, instead of local district attorneys.

Critics say prosecutors are too close to law enforcement to fairly evaluate shootings.

KTVU obtained body-camera video showing South San Francisco police Tasing Justin Silvernale after he tried to carjack people at a gas station.

The Tasing didn't have its intended effect, as Silvernale then stole a police car and led officers on a chase to Daly City.

That's where officers shot and killed him after he allegedly charged at officers with a knife. That incident happened back in April. In August, the San Mateo County DA's office cleared the officers of any criminal liability.

But in Solano County, two high-profile deadly shootings by Vallejo police still await judgment.

In previous fatal shootings involving the department, the DA's response has always been the same. Civil rights attorney Melissa Nold said it historically ends in "non-prosecution, despite obvious crime."

Now, Solano County DA Krishna Abrams has recused her office from reviewing the deadly Vallejo police shooting of Sean Monterrosa. If the state AG continues to refuse to step in, a new agency could potentially be formed.

That agency "will then come in and conduct an investigation into the shooting. To me that’s the only way you’re going to get confidence," said civil rights attorney John Burris.

The police-reform bills that did pass must await Gov. Newsom's signature by the end of the month before they become law.