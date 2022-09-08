This is California's most photo-worthy restaurant, according to Yelp

As some people say - the 'gram eats first!

One Los Angeles restaurant recently ranked among Yelp's most photo-worthy restaurants in the United States - can you guess which one?

It's Bottega Louie, the downtown LA market, patisserie and cafe known for its open kitchen and menu of pastas, salads, small plates, pizza, and pastries.

The restaurant is rated four stars with over 17,500 reviews.

At last check, Bottega Louie had over 31,300 photos on Yelp shared.

To get the rankings, Yelp identified restaurants and ranked them based on how frequently users submitted photos. The list looked at businesses in the U.S. and Canada that were marked open on Yelp as of July 12.

Here are the top 10 photogenic restaurants in the U.S. and Canada:

Bacchanal Buffet (Las Vegas, Nevada) – 32,658 photos Bottega Louie (Los Angeles, California) – 30,817 photos Marugame Udon (Honolulu, Hawaii) – 17,500 photos Girl & The Goat (Chicago, Illinois) – 15,852 photos Katz’s Delicatessen (New York, New York) – 13,727 photos Founding Farmers (Washington DC) – 12,709 photos Acme Oyster House (New Orleans, Louisiana) – 10,190 photos Screen Door Eastside (Portland, Oregon) – 8,753 photos Piroshky Piroshky (Seattle, Washington) – 8,430 photos Versailles Restaurant (Miami, Florida) – 8,208 photos

To see the full list, tap or click here.