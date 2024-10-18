Ex-Alameda deputy can no longer work as California officer after Santa Rita Jail feces attack

article

A former Alameda County sheriff's deputy is on California's police officer decertification list after she was convicted of orchestrating a feces-throwing attack against a man incarcerated at Santa Rita Jail.

Sarah Krause was listed on the Commission of Peace Officer Standards, or POST's, decertification list on Oct. 7. As of Friday, she was one of 381 officers up for decertification, which means, if approved by commissioners, they can no longer work as law enforcement anywhere in the state.

California enacted this law in January 2023.

Krause, who hasn't worked for the sheriff since 2018, and her former colleague, ex-deputy Stephen Sarcos, pleaded guilty in 2020 to being part of an attack on Fernando Miguel Soria, who they thought was disrespectful to Krause in 2016.

Krause pushed the button from a control room to open the cell door in Housing Unit 1, F-Pod and Sarcos then escorted a man, who was carrying two cups filled with his own feces and urine, upstairs to Soria's cell, according to testimony at court hearings.

The second door was opened, and the man threw his cups of feces and urine into the cell, then shut the door.

After the allegations came to light, Kraus was fired and Sarcos quit his job.

In addition to Sarcos and Krause, two other deputies also were arrested on similar charges.

Of the four, Krause's name was the only one on the decertification list.

