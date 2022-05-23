California primary election: What to know about the June 7 vote

The California primary election is on June 7 and every registered voter will receive a ballot to cast their vote for governor, senator, representative, and other state and local offices.

In the Bay Area, some of those marquee local races include The vote to recall San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin and the mayoral primary in San Jose to succeed Sam Liccardo.

For your vote to count, your ballot must be postmarked by Election Day and received by the county elections office no later than a week after June 7.

Registering to vote

Voters can track their vote-by-mail ballot by signing up at WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov to receive status alerts by text, email, or voice.

Early voting sites are also set to open as early as 10 days before June 7. You can find one near you by clicking or tapping here and entering your address.

Here's what you need to know ahead of the statewide primary election.

The last day to register to vote is Monday, May 23, 2022.

To check your voter registration status, visit voterstatus.sos.ca.gov or call the Voter Hotline at 1-800-345-8683.

You can register or update your registration at registertovote.ca.gov.

What if I miss the May 23 deadline to register?

If you miss the May 23 cutoff, you can still vote. You can visit a local voting center on or before June 7 to complete a conditional voter registration. You'll be able to cast your ballot, but it won’t officially count until county election officials verify your voter registration.

What races are on the ballot?

The primary election ballot will include races for U.S. Senate, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, controller, treasurer, attorney general, insurance commissioner, member of the state board of equalization, state superintendent of public instruction, and newly redrawn districts for all of California's representatives in Congress, some state senators, and all state assembly members.

In San Francisco, voters will decide whether to recall embattled district attorney Chesa Boudin. In San Jose, there are six candidates vying to take over the mayor's office in city hall. There's also a hotly contested congressional race on the Peninsula to succeed Rep. Jackie Speier, a Democrat who is retiring.

Ballots can be submitted in person at voting centers or in drop boxes. To find your closest center or drop box, enter your city and ZIP Code here. Ballots can also be mailed to county election officials so long as they are postmarked on or before June 7, election day. To be counted, a ballot must be received no later than June 14.

How can I vote in person?

Your local polling site should be indicated in the sample mail ballot sent to you. If an address isn’t listed, call the secretary of state’s voter hotline at 1-800-345-8683 or check here.

When will results come in?

Official election results, certified by the secretary of state's office, will be posted on the website by July 15. However, many races will be called on Election Night or soon after.

The general election is scheduled for November 8.

The last day for the secretary of state to release the official supplement to the statement of the vote is November 12.