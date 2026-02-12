Ex-California prison lieutenant arrested for smuggling contraband in six-figure scheme

The Brief A former California correctional lieutenant, Matthew L. Madsen, was arrested on federal charges alleging he smuggled cellphones and tobacco to an inmate in exchange for $100,000 in bribes. Prosecutors say Madsen used his position at Salinas Valley State Prison in Soledad to bypass security protocols and bring contraband into the maximum-security facility. Madsen was released on bond after his initial court appearance in San Jose and faces up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted.



A former California state correctional lieutenant was arrested Monday on federal charges alleging he smuggled cellphones and tobacco to an inmate in exchange for $100,000 in bribes.

Matthew L. Madsen, 39, worked for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2017 to 2025 and primarily was assigned to Salinas Valley State Prison in Soledad.

Prosecutors allege Madsen used his position to bypass security protocols he was hired to enforce.

Featured article

Six-figure smuggling scheme

What we know:

Federal officials said Madsen smuggled prohibited items, including tobacco and cellphones, into the maximum-security facility. In return, he accepted $100,000 in payments from an inmate.

As a correctional officer, Madsen was obligated to prevent contraband from entering the institution and reporting any illegal items found within the yard.

Security risks of prison contraband

Dig deeper:

The U.S. Attorney’s Office highlighted the danger posed by smuggled electronics.

Cellphones are strictly prohibited in California state prisons because they allow inmates to bypass monitored communications. Officials said unauthorized phones are often used to coordinate violent attacks and facilitate the trafficking of narcotics.

Potential sentence

What's next:

Madsen made his initial court appearance in San Jose on Monday.

He was released on bond and is scheduled to return to court Feb. 17.

If convicted of the federal charges, Madsen faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.