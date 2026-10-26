California prison inmate’s death investigated as homicide; cellmate under investigation

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The Brief Louis T. Jackson, 62, was found unresponsive Saturday in his cell at the Substance Abuse Treatment Facility in Corcoran and later pronounced dead. California prison officials are investigating his death as a homicide, while his cellmate, Derek E. Dunlap, has been placed in restricted housing. Dunlap is being investigated in connection with Jackson’s death, but no harges have been announced.



California prison officials are investigating the death of an inmate at a substance abuse treatment facility in Corcoran as a homicide.

Louis T. Jackson, 62, was found unresponsive in his cell at about 6:46 a.m. Saturday at the Substance Abuse Treatment Facility, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Staff members attempted life-saving measures, but Jackson was pronounced dead.

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Cellmate under investigation

Jackson’s cellmate, Derek E. Dunlap, 34, was placed in restricted housing while the circumstances surrounding Jackson’s death are investigated.

Dunlap is being investigated in connection with Jackson’s death.

Inmates’ criminal histories

Jackson was received from Los Angeles County in 1996 to serve a four-year sentence for second-degree burglary as a second striker. He was later sentenced to life in prison for possessing a deadly weapon in prison as a third striker.

Dunlap was received from Solano County in 2023 to serve a life sentence for first-degree murder.