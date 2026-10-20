Zio Fraedo’s waterfront restaurant to close Vallejo location after 20 years

The Brief Zio Fraedo’s Waterfront restaurant in Vallejo will permanently close on Oct. 25 after two decades in operation due to an unaffordable rent increase proposed by the city. Co-owners Tony and Sherry LaForte cited post-pandemic revenue losses, inflation, and the operational strain of managing 18,000 square feet following the passing of founder Tony LaForte Sr. The owners have offered jobs at their remaining Pleasant Hill location to the majority of their 15 Vallejo employees.



A beloved, long-time restaurant on the Vallejo waterfront is calling it quits after 20 years because rising costs have made continuing operations unsustainable for its mom-and-pop owners.

City proposes rent increase

Zio Fraedo’s Waterfront will serve its final customers on Oct. 25. The City of Vallejo, which acts as landlord for the waterfront property, set a rent renewal proposal that co-owners Tony and Sherry LaForte say they simply cannot afford.

"It's significantly more than we're paying," co-owner Tony LaForte said. "It wasn't even close to what we can [pay]; I saw it as a 'take it or leave it' proposition. I have heard that there are quite a few businesses that are under a lot of pressure right now from the city."

Community members expressed disappointment over the impending closure of the long-standing establishment.

"To me, it's just the city pushing another loyal customer that's been with them instead of trying to work with them," said Vallejo resident and coach Stephen Youngblood. "That's a lot of dedication and just a little bit of help goes a long way."

Pressure to serve final meal

The location faced multiple compounding pressures leading up to the decision. Revenue losses stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic forced the restaurant to eliminate lunch service, operating only for dinner and banquets. In addition, inflation drove up prices for food, labor, and operational supplies.

"We're hit at every angle," LaForte said.

Personal circumstances also influenced the decision. Following the death of original owner Tony LaForte Sr., Tony Jr. and Sherry were left to split management duties between the Vallejo site and their second restaurant in Pleasant Hill, located 20 miles away.

"That's a lot for just a husband-and-wife team to manage 18,000 square feet of restaurant, so that did play into our decision," LaForte added. The couple's Pleasant Hill location will remain open and operational.

City of Vallejo has no comment

The other side:

In response to the closure, the City of Vallejo issued a statement: "Local businesses contribute to Vallejo’s economic vitality and community identity. The City is not commenting on the details of this matter at this time."

Patrons upset, profits hard to come by

What's next:

Customers and staff are feeling the impact of the departure. LaForte noted that patrons are "very upset." For the restaurant's workforce, management is attempting to provide a transition path.

"We have about 15 employees right now," LaForte said. "The majority of them, we have offered jobs in Pleasant Hill if they are willing to commute."

The closure highlights broader economic headwinds facing the food service sector. Industry researchers report that while overall industry sales reach $1.55 trillion, approximately 42% of restaurant operators report being unprofitable.

"Everywhere has been getting shut down or even moving out further if they're able to stay afloat," Youngblood said.