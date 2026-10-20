ICE confirms SoMa arrest of previously deported man after video shows agent drawing gun

The Brief ICE confirmed its agents arrested 51-year-old Milton Ramos-Rodriguez in San Francisco's SoMa neighborhood after bystander footage showed tactical and plainclothes officers detaining him. Federal authorities stated Ramos-Rodriguez is from El Salvador and had a prior voluntary manslaughter conviction in California. They also said he was previously deported. Local immigrant rights advocates and city officials condemned the enforcement action, in which video shows an agent brandishing a gun.



Following the arrest of a man swarmed by armed tactical officers and plainclothes agents in San Francisco, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed Tuesday that its officers carried out the operation.

Federal officials said agents from the ICE San Francisco field office arrested 51-year-old Milton Ramos-Rodriguez, a citizen of El Salvador, on Monday morning in the city's SoMa neighborhood.

According to ICE, Ramos-Rodriguez was previously deported from the U.S. and has a prior conviction in California for voluntary manslaughter.

Federal authorities did not provide details regarding the conviction or specify when he was originally deported. ICE officials also alleged Ramos-Rodriguez has ties to the Sureños gang, but did not elaborate on how that connection was established.

"ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) remains committed to protecting public safety by locating and arresting criminal aliens who pose threats to our communities," said ERO San Francisco acting Field Office Director Julio S. Hernandez in a statement. "This enforcement action reflects the dedicated work of our officers and law enforcement partners to uphold the law and prioritize the safety and security of the public."

Milton Ramos-Rodriguez, 51, shown in this photo provided by ICE.

Bystander footage captures arrest

The operation took place Monday morning outside 360 6th Street. Video clips shared by an anonymous witness show Ramos-Rodriguez, dressed in a suit, backed against a metal grate and wall as officers move in.

"I'm not doing anything," Ramos-Rodriguez can be heard saying as at least four men struggle to detain him.

In one clip, a plainclothes agent wearing a red flannel shirt and a badge around his neck brandishes a firearm. Three other agents wearing tactical gear have their faces covered.

"I'm a U.S. citizen. You're not supposed to touch me," Ramos-Rodriguez says in the video, repeatedly asking to see the officers' badges and telling them, "Don't touch me."

Ramos-Rodriguez was eventually handcuffed and led away by agents. He remains in ICE custody.

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Advocates, city officials respond

The San Francisco Rapid Response Network said it is aware of the video footage and is in contact with the San Francisco Public Defender's Office regarding the immigration case.

"It is outrageous for a plainclothes ICE agent to pull a gun on someone walking down the streets of our city," the public defender's office said in a statement.." Our Immigration Defense Unit is mobilizing to ensure that the man has legal representation. We are part of a robust network of Bay Area immigrant rights advocates who will not tolerate violence by ICE agents in our communities."

In response to increased federal immigration enforcement, city officials announced an emergency rally for immigrant services on the steps of San Francisco City Hall.