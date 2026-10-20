San Francisco homeowners accused of potentially abusing parking permits

The Brief Temporary street space permits cost $209 per 20 linear feet per month and are intended for construction and landscaping work, not personal vehicle parking. San Francisco Public Works says it investigates complaints about permit misuse and can issue fines of up to $1,000 per day.



In a city where street parking is already difficult to find, temporary no-parking signs are raising questions about whether some homeowners are taking advantage of San Francisco's construction permit system to reserve public parking spaces for personal use.

Gaming the system?

Presidio Heights resident Greg Long began looking into the city's temporary street space permits after noticing roughly a dozen no-parking signs on his block, where ongoing home renovations have added to competition for curbside parking.

"It's just extremely easy in San Francisco to get a permit. You can get it without actually having any construction done to your home or property, you can put down landscaping as an excuse for getting a permit, and the cost isn't really all that expensive," said Long.

The permits allow property owners to temporarily reserve curbside space for construction or landscaping work. According to San Francisco Public Works, the cost is $209 per 20 linear feet per month, with higher fees for metered spaces.

Long believes the relatively low cost and application process could create opportunities for misuse, particularly in neighborhoods where private parking can cost hundreds of dollars more each month.

He also raised concerns about signs remaining posted after construction work is completed or permits have expired.

Easy to exploit

Long shared his findings in an Instagram video that generated considerable attention and sparked discussion about parking enforcement and the use of public space.

"Certainly nobody likes to think that there are very affluent people taking advantage of a situation or a system and that certainly struck a nerve," said Long.

He added that the possibility of someone exploiting the system is especially frustrating for residents who already struggle to find parking.

Long acknowledges that the vast majority of no-parking signs are legitimate, but suspects a handful of homeowners may be taking advantage of the city's permit system.

Other neighborhood residents say the number of construction projects makes it difficult to determine which signs are being used appropriately.

"I would say Presidio Heights does have a lot of construction. It always feels like homeowners are redoing or plumbing, painting, all of that, so I'm always thinking that a lot of work is being done, but I'm always skeptical. I'm always checking those dates," said Hannah Rutter, a Presidio Heights resident.

Public Works responds to concerns about permit enforcement

San Francisco Public Works says temporary street space permits are intended to accommodate legitimate construction and landscaping activities at adjacent properties.

The spaces may be used for work trucks, portable toilets, equipment or material staging. They cannot be used to park private vehicles belonging to homeowners or construction workers during the posted restricted hours.

In a statement to KTVU, Public Works spokesperson Rachel Gordon said:

"Prior to issuing a temporary street space permit, Public Works typically cross-checks for related construction permits.

We expect permitholders to abide by the rules and not abuse the system. If we get a complaint of an expired street space permit, or that the street space permit is not being used for its sanctioned purpose, we will investigate and, if warranted, take enforcement action. This could include levying fines of up to $1,000 a day.

Data shows that this is not a rampant issue but we will investigate complaints that come through the City’s 311 customer service center."

Rutter questioned why enforcement depends in part on residents identifying potential violations.

"That is interesting that it puts it on the residents, 'cause you would think that we could have some funding. I mean the meter maids are always out there," said Rutter.

Long said he has not filed a formal complaint through 311 but noticed several no-parking signs came down after his Instagram video gained attention. It is unclear whether the removals were connected to his post.

He would like to see more rigorous requirements for permit applicants and hopes San Francisco supervisors will examine whether additional safeguards are needed.

For now, Public Works maintains that the system serves a legitimate purpose and says residents can help identify potential violations by reporting them.

Betty Yu is a KTVU FOX 2 reporter. Follow her on Instagram and X at @bett_yu.