Man fatally shot in Oakland; investigation underway
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OAKLAND, Calif. - Police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot in Oakland early on Wednesday morning.
What we know:
Oakland Police Department officers responded just before 1:30 a.m. to the 2000 block of International Boulevard to investigate multiple ShotSpotter activations, and they found the man wounded at the scene, the department told KTVU.
The man was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.
What we don't know:
The victim's name was withheld pending notification of his next of kin.
The OPD is investigating the shooting, and anyone with information was asked to contact the department’s Homicide Section at 510-238-3821.
The Source: Information for this story came from the Oakland Police Department.