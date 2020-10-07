California pushes to conserve more land and coastal water

article

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday signed an executive order setting a goal of conserving 30% of California's land and coastal waters by 2030 in order to prevent species and habitat loss.

He said California was the first state to conserve both land and coast in the ongoing effort to fight climate change.

"It's an audacious goal and it's an achievable one," Newsom said, hoping that the move would lead to further greening of the economy.

AB 3030, authored by Assemblyman Ash Kalra, also declares in a goal of the state to improve access to nature for all people in the state and to provide for recreational and educational opportunities, including wildlife-dependent recreational activities, with a specific emphasis on increasing access for communities of color and economically disadvantaged communities.

Protecting natural land is one of California's existing strategy to meet the the state’s greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals, and requires all state agencies and commissions to consider this policy when considering new policies or developments.

Newsom conjured up his grandfather, Arthur Menzies, who studied native plants, as he stood at Sierra Orchards in Winters, Calif., a lush backdrop of walnut trees behind him.

Citing his other grandfather, Newsom told the public his first pet was a river otter named Potter.

During Climate Week last month, Newsom signed an executive order to phase out gasoline-powered cars by 2035.

This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.