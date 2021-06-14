California reopening: COVID guidelines, mask requirements and what you need to know

California will lift most of the state’s coronavirus rules on June 15, here's what things will look like for SoCal residents.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Friday that will end the state’s stay-at-home order and its various amendments. The order takes effect Tuesday.

Newsom said he will not end the statewide declaration of emergency. That ensures the governor has the power to alter or suspend state laws in the future.

California will also ditch the state's color-coded reopening system. All counties, regardless of coronavirus infection rate, will be allowed to reopen all at the same time.

No more capacity limits

Starting Tuesday, there will be no capacity limits or physical distancing requirements for businesses, however, counties, cities and local businesses can set their own requirements should they choose to do so.

Masks

Fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks in most places, including grocery stores, going to the gym, drinking at a bar, seeing a movie or going to church.

The places where Californians will still have to wear masks include hospitals, prisons and correctional facilities, homeless shelters, cooling centers, public transportation, during travel and while indoors at K-12 schools.

If you're not vaccinated, you'll still be required to wear a mask in all indoor public settings.

California will mostly rely on the honor system when it comes to knowing who is vaccinated and who isn't in terms of wearing a mask.

CAL/Osha workplace COVID guidelines

The California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board is set to consider revising its conflicting rules Thursday, two days after the state more broadly eases its pandemic restrictions.

The current rules require all workers — vaccinated or not — to remain masked and physically distanced on the job. The regulations apply in almost every workplace in the state, including workers in offices, factories and retail.

Newsom said he expects to take executive steps to make the worksite regulations take effect before a typical 10-day administrative law review, which would push back the new rules until at least June 28.

The revised workplace rules released Friday that the board will consider next week say that fully vaccinated employees would not need to wear masks, except in locations like classrooms and mass transit where they are required for everyone, or in the event of outbreaks.

Events

Events that draw thousands of visitors may still have restrictions. "Mega-events," which include more than 5,000 people indoors or 10,000 people outdoors may require proof of vaccination or a negative test to attend. This is a recommendation from the state, not a requirement.

These guidelines apply to events such as conferences, conventions, concerts, and sporting events until Oct. 1. The California Department of Public Health said it will re-evaluate the guidance on Sept. 1 and decide if an extension is necessary.

Places of worship

Capacity limits and social distancing requirements on places of worship will end aside from "mega-events" which include more than 5,000 people indoors or 10,000 people outdoors. The large-scale events may require proof of vaccination or a negative test to attend.

Public transportation

Masks are still required on all public transportation and airplanes until at least September. Several local public transit operators, such as AC Transit, will still enforce 3-feet of distance.

Theme parks

California theme parks can return to full capacity and out-of-state guests are permitted once again, but questions about COVID-19 safety requirements vary depending on which theme park you're heading to. Make sure to check out the website before heading to the park.

Bars and restaurants

In addition to no longer having capacity and physical distancing requirements, bars and restaurants will no longer require the use of disposable utensils and individual condiment packets.

Fully vaccinated individuals are not required to wear masks, but unvaccinated individuals are. The enforcement is based on an honor system.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.