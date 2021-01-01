California reports a record 585 virus deaths in single day

article

California started the new year by reporting a record 585 coronavirus deaths in a single day.

The state Department of Public Health said Friday there were more than than 47,000 new confirmed cases reported, bringing the total to more than 2.29 million.

Once a model, California now struggles to tame COVID-19

Gov. Gavin Newsom's office says California will begin collaborating with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to evaluate and upgrade outdated oxygen delivery systems at six Los Angeles area hospitals.

California this week became the third state to exceed 25,000 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

