California reports first flu, RSV death in child under 5

California health officials on Monday reported the first death of a young child due to flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus infection, also known as RSV.

"Our hearts go out to the family of this young child," said State Public Health Officer and CDPH Director Dr. Tomás Aragón. "This tragic event serves as a stark reminder that respiratory viruses can be deadly, especially in very young children and infants. We are entering a busy winter virus season – with RSV, flu and COVID-19 spreading – and urge parents and guardians to vaccinate their children as soon as possible against flu and COVID-19."

The child was under the age of five.

Health leaders said young children are most vulnerable to severe complications from RSV and the flu, especially if they have underlying medical conditions or were born premature.