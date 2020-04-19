California reports first prison inmate death likely caused by coronavirus

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) announced Sunday that an inmate from California Institution for Men (CIM) in San Bernardino County passed away at an outside area hospital from what appears to be complications related to COVID-19.

An exact cause of death has not yet been determined.

Next of kin have been notified, however no additional information was provided to protect the individual’s medical privacy.

The California Institution for Men currently has 59 incarcerated inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19.